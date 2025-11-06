New Zealand feels straight out of a dream. From snow-capped peaks and glistening lakes to verdant green hills, the country leaves travellers in awe with its natural beauty. Equally impressive is New Zealand's culinary landscape - from delicious meat pies and the slow-cooked Hangi to classic fish and chips and aromatic roasted lamb. But what speaks volumes about the country is its honesty. Recently, digital creator Vijay Devd posted a video on Instagram, offering viewers a glimpse into this remarkable aspect. The clip opens with the creator walking up to a stall set up along the roadside. A wooden banner with the words "Lemons 2 dollars a bag" can be seen written on it. For those who could not guess it already, the stall is actually a vendor-less outlet where people can buy a bag of lemons for 2 dollars. There is a small compartment inside where customers are meant to place the money.





The creator followed the rule, putting the money inside the compartment. He further pointed out that there was no CCTV camera monitoring whether the money was being deposited at all. The entire purchase was happening purely on trust.







In a world full of chaos, New Zealand still runs on honesty, and that is truly beautiful. Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"Yes, it's really amazing," agreed a user.





"You'll see this very often even in North East India," noted another.





"In Waikanae (NZ), we get free lemons. They even keep bags if you don't have one," shared one person.





Justifying the reason for the same, someone else commented, "Labour cost is 15$ an hour, which is 150$ in 10 hours. It would be stupid for someone to stand there for 2$. Unfortunately, in India, 2$ is valuable, so people stand there the whole day to sell for 2$ and eat food."





So far, the video has received over 4.1 million views.