A Swiggy user's appreciative post about a delivery agent's understanding nature has received a lot of attention on social media. It has also sparked a debate of sorts in the comments section. Threads user Nirmal Nambiar (@nirmalnambiarinsignia) narrated how he faced a payment issue for a Swiggy order he placed in the middle of the night. He explained that he requested the delivery agent to allow him to pay for it in the morning, and the latter complied. The user was touched by the trust the agent decided to place in someone who was a stranger to him. Tagging Swiggy, he also wrote, "You are lucky to have great and understanding delivery partners."





The viral post read, "Brotherhood Over Money. At 3:30 am, I ordered dinner from Swiggy, costing Rs 790, but couldn't pay due to bank server issues. No friends picked up my calls, as it was 3:30 am. I had two choices: return the food or ask the delivery guy to trust me to pay in the morning. I convinced him in 5 minutes. He smiled and said, ' You feel like a brother, so I trust you. Rs 790 may be his Daily Earning, but still he trusted a Stranger. The next morning, I paid him Rs 1000. He replied, 'Bhaichara [Brotherhood] on peak'!"





Also Read: Story Of Elderly Couple Selling Snacks At Thane Station Wins Hearts Online

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Threads user.





In the comments, users had varying reactions to this viral post. Some applauded the delivery agent, others were suspicious as well as critical of the Swiggy user as they felt his reason for not paying was not realistic. A few people nevertheless liked the "lesson" of the story. Read the selected reactions below:





"If it was a COD order, why are you paying for it online?"





"Feels good to trust people blindly; many times they break it, but it's still worth it."





"This should have been on Linkedin instead."





"I try to always keep cash with me because you never know when you may face such conditions."





"Sometimes strangers build trust which no one can."





"Thank God I don't have friends who will call me at 3:30 am for Swiggy money. That is close to being an enemy."





Last year, a video capturing a heartwarming gesture by a Zomato customer for a delivery agent went viral on Instagram. In the reel, the user and people around him are seen singing "Happy Birthday" for the agent and also giving him a special gift. Click here to read the full story.