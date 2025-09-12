Bihar accounts for 90 per cent of India's makhana (fox nut) production. Grown across the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions, makhana has emerged as one of the country's most valued superfoods. In recent years, it has made its way to the front racks of Indian supermarkets as well as global markets. GI-tagged Mithila Makhana has already been exported to the UAE and the US in 2024-25.





Tapping into the growing international demand for this superfood, on September 11, 2025, a 7-metric-ton consignment of GI-tagged Mithila Makhana was flagged off to New Zealand, Canada and the US. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the international shipments.





Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shared the update on his official Instagram handle. In the pictures, he is seen holding packets of Tomato Makhana and Minty Pudina Makhana snacks. Other images showcased the large stock of Indian makhana, ready for dispatch to multiple destinations.

"Bihar's indigenous makhana now available in global markets," the Minister wrote in the caption, adding, "We are successfully moving towards the 'Local Goes Global' path under the dynamic guidance of PM Narendra Modi."

'Mithila Makhana' received the GI tag in August 2022. The tag protects the traditional knowledge and quality of Bihar's makhana while positioning it as a premium global product. The Union Budget 2025 also announced a "Makhana Board" to provide fresh impetus to makhana cultivation and trade. The board will focus on production, processing, value addition and marketing of makhana.