Some days ago, a video showing sushi that "crawls" went viral on social media. In the reel, we first see what seems to be a regular plate of sushi. At the next glance, the 'food' begins to move and turns into a creature with eyes and feet. It looks around and then crawls outside the plate. The video clip clocked millions of views on Instagram and received mainly negative reactions. More recently, another post following the same trend has taken the platform by storm. It has received over 250 million views so far!

This reel was also posted by artist and Instagram user @tarek.em. We initially see a platter with a long loaf, cut slices in the middle and a round loaf on it. The creases/fold on the crown of the round loaf move and the bread 'transforms' into two scurrying furry creatures. Watch the complete video below:







In the comments, a few people seemed impressed by this viral video. However, there were many more negative feelings expressed by users. Several people claimed that they felt uncomfortable or disturbed by the sight of this 'live' bread. Check out some of the reactions below:





"This is disturbing."





"Great, now I'm scared to eat bread."





"You're disturbing my peace."





"I love these cause the comment section gives my faith in humanity."





"Bread decided to run away."





"What have I been eating?"





"Fresh baked bear-d."





"This AI thing kills my appetite."





"Why are people doing this? I am starting to not like AI."





"Take my money!!!"





"Gonna tell my kids puppies are born this way."





Various food-related AI videos and trends have received a lot of attention online in the recent past. Explore some of them here.

