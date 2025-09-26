Imagine a water cooler system that dispenses filtered still, sparkling, and flavoured water from a single machine, eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles and cans. Food content creator Angus Nguyen shared a video of stumbling upon Bevi, an office smart water cooler system that left him stunned. In the video, the digital creator showcases his enthusiasm and says, "Guys, I need you to see these water machines. Just look at this. You can just press sparkling water, and you can also add flavours, and you can adjust the intensity. So I'm gonna do (add some of the) peach mango and lemon, and then I'm going to add vitamins."





Also Read: Machine Turns Chilled Soda Into Icy Drink Almost 'Instantly,' Wows Internet





After providing his specifications, as he presses the pour button, the glass fills, leaving him every bit content and delighted. He says, "How crazy is that? I never wanna go back to workplaces that don't have these machines." Explaining his beverage choices, he continues, "Sparkling water is my Go Go Juice. I fricking loooove sparkling water and crush so many cans of it at my workplace. I want one immediately. It's like the sparkling water fountains in Italy, but in your office. Think of all the shift workers it would help keep hydrated, too!" Watch the complete viral video here:

Also Read: 'Is It Real?': Japan's Self-Operated Jam Jar Has The Internet In Disbelief





The viral video left many social media users impressed.





A person said, "Okay, this is actually my dream. I even wrote a poem about how much I love cold drinks."





Another added, "Waaaaaait, this is so cool. I wish I had one in my condo."





Sharing a personal experience, a user mentioned, "My office has a dispenser whose click button says cold water, and it dispenses normal water."





Someone drew a striking comparison between the water cooler system and a soda machine, and shared, "So it's a soda machine, don't understand why it's called a water machine."





"Wow, I would go on a complete liquid diet," said a person.





"I would spend half the day peeing if I had one of those," read a hilarious comment.

What did you think of this machine? Let us know in the comments below.