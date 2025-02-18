Japan, where innovation meets technology, continues to astonish the world with its cutting-edge advancements. From electronics to robotics, healthcare to automotive engineering, the Land of the Rising Sun has been consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Now, in yet another display of ingenuity, Japan has left the internet in awe with its fascinating culinary creativity: a self-operated jam jar. In a viral video posted on Instagram, a young girl demonstrates how the lid of a jam jar seals itself automatically without requiring any human intervention. Yes, you read that right. Super-cool, isn't it?





The viral video begins with a disclaimer that reads, “Random things in Japan that make sense.” In the clip, the young girl can be seen gently placing the lid on top of a jar, filled with jam. Surprisingly, the lid twists by itself and closes on its own. Amazed by the trick, the girl reacts with a playful hand gesture mimicking the signature style of popular content creator Khaby Lame. The side note comes with an apt question, “How is this possible?”

Reactions were quick to pour in.





“I bought one of these just to test it out,” revealed a curious user.





“Is it real!? I am Japanese but I did not know that,” quipped another.





Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “What?! I had no idea!!!!! I have this jam at home!!”





A person expressed their desire to “try it”





An individual wondered whether the self-operating jam jar was indeed “real” or not.





Explaining the mechanics behind the wonderful function, someone else noted, “It is the ridges in the lid that make it possible.”





Here's what this user had to say, “I buy this jam all the time because there is no sugar in it. I haven't realized that the lid closes itself until now. But you still need to tighten it though.”





So far, the video has amassed more than 20.3 million views.