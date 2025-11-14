A reel of an Indian man trying a treat he calls "cappuccino dahi" is taking Instagram by storm. In the now-viral video shared on the page @veggmomo, the man shows off a box of a cappuccino-flavoured Balkan yoghurt. While yoghurt and dahi technically differ slightly, many Indians often use the terms synonymously. The man, who is based in Canada, admits that he doesn't know if this product is available in India at present. He also admits that the combination of coffee and dahi sounds "weird," but he seems curious to explore a new treat.





He opens the box and notes that it smells strongly of coffee. However, he jokes that its non-white colour may make you think that the dahi has spoiled (although it hasn't - that's just due to the flavouring). He then carefully relishes a spoonful of the yoghurt. "It's not bad," he declares after the first taste. The delight seems to win him over quickly. By the end, he says it has become his new "favourite" and rates it 9.5-10/10. Watch the complete viral video below:

Here's how foodies reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"ASTRO has had this flavour for years. So many flavours!"





"Could be amazing for smoothies!!"





"I have tried too, and it's too good."





"Just a flavoured yoghurt. Very odd flavour though; nothing weird. I am pretty sure it tastes good!!! India me ab tak toh nahi milta, but chocolate flavour lassi ke aspas hi hoga taste, I am sure. [We don't get it in India yet, but I'm sure it tastes something like chocolate lassi.]"





"'Dahi sad gaya ho' got me hooked to watch this reel till the end."





"I like the blueberry one more."





