In a recent viral video, a man was seen consuming a beverage and boiled eggs while travelling in the Delhi Metro. The video begins with the passenger sitting on a seat in what seems to be a standard metro coach. Then, he takes out a boiled egg and tries to break its shell on the handrail. He also drinks a beverage, which viewers assumed to be alcohol, from a glass tumbler. The video was shared on the Instagram page Food Republic INDIA, but when it made its way to X, several users believed that the man in the clip was drinking alcohol on public transport.





As the video gained traction, several social media users criticised the man for disparaging Metro's "no drinking, no eating" rule. He clarified in the caption of his post that the drink in question is “Appy Fizz” and not alcohol.





Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Civil sense is very important."





Another added, "Bhai CISF chana chaba rahi hai sahi mai tum logo ne duty ko majak bana rakha h (CISF is troubled. You have made their duty a joke)."





"That's called time management," read a comment.





"Someone please tell me how much fine was imposed on him after this video," remarked a user.





The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly reminded passengers to follow public conduct guidelines and social decorum in the train. In June 2023, the authorities allowed passengers to carry up to two sealed liquor bottles each. However, consumption of alcohol remains prohibited inside metro premises.