Many Indians are familiar with the "Maggi 2-minute promise". This refers to the brand's famous marketing claim that its noodles can be prepared in just two minutes, emphasising convenience and speed. Over the years, this promise of quick cooking time has become a key part of its appeal and brand identity. Recently, a food vlogger (@amithsaid) decided to test this claim in his own way and his video about the same has gone viral on social media. However, many users felt that his process was inherently incorrect.

The vlogger begins by stating that he's going to try making Maggi in exactly 2 minutes and promises to eat whatever the result is. He starts the timer on a tablet that he places on the countertop. He then runs to light the gas stove, which takes a few seconds to turn on. Next, he places a pan on top of the heat and pours water into it. He opens a Maggi packet and extracts the masala sachet. He explains, "I always put the masala in first because that's the right way to cook Maggi." He empties the powdered masala packet over the water and also adds some salt. He stirs the ingredients together lightly to mix them and then adds the noodles to the pan.





"The packet of Maggi clearly mentions adding the contents of the Maggi - the noodles and the masala - after the water is boiling. So Nestle is assuming the 2 minutes start after the water is boiled," he says. Indicating his pan, he adds, "But clearly, we ignored that today." By this point, the timer has only around 30 seconds remaining. He mixes the contents of the pan again but declares aloud, "There is no way this is going to be cooked. The water is not even boiled. But like I promised, I will eat it. Regardless of how this turns out to be." After the timer runs out, he turns the gas off and pours the watery noodles into a bowl, showing what his version of "2-minute Maggi" looks like. In the end, he is seen tasting the dish. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has clocked over a million views so far on Instagram. In the comments, many users pointed out that the "2 minutes" of the promise refers to the actual cooking time of the noodles, not the entire process from the start. Read some of the reactions below:





"2 mins is just a metaphor."

"The 2 mins counts after you put Maggi and everything in the water."

"But why did you add extra salt and why did you waste 10 seconds to light the stove?"

"Thank god! I just thought it's me who puts masala first!"

"Use a kettle to boil the water and pour that boiling water into a pan."

"Bro did it purposely."

"Well - they never said give your commentary, try lighting your stove within those 2 mins."





