A photo featuring multiple delivery riders taken at Bengaluru's Sony Signal has taken the internet by storm and sparked a hilarious meme fest. The viral photo captured a striking moment of spontaneous 'unity,' and it has led to many funny comparisons. The photo shows five food and grocery delivery riders in different coloured raincoats on two-wheelers on a rainy evening. Their attire has their company names, so we know that they work for Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Flipkart Minutes. After this image went viral, someone edited it to add a Big Basket delivery rider to the scene, too.

The viral photo has been reshared across social media platforms, and users are amusing themselves by coming up with different captions for it. Many have compared the delivery riders to Marvel's Avengers by sharing GIFs and pictures with "Avengers Assemble" written on them. A few have also called it a type of multiverse moment by captioning the picture "QC (Quick Commerce) Universe," or "DCU (Delivery Cinematic Universe)." The latter is also a pop cultural reference - a possible nod to the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU. Other users compared the group to the Power Rangers, especially given that the riders' raincoats were of different colours.

Posts about delivery riders have become a common part of online discussions about city life, and the above photo is just one example. Many viral posts spotlight different aspects of the same. Before this, a Delhi man made headlines after he revealed he worked as a delivery rider for both Zepto and Blinkit. He shared a detailed comparison of his experiences, and it received a lot of interest online. Read the full viral story.





