A former Google engineer in the United States has gone viral after discovering Blinkit, India's 10-minute grocery delivery app. In a post on X that has drawn more than 2.4 million views, Bilawal Sidhu, who works in artificial intelligence, wrote: "So India has this app called Blinkit where you can get literally anything delivered in 10 mins. My mind is blown."





His post immediately sparked a flood of reactions, with many users comparing the speed of Indian quick-commerce platforms to slower systems in the US. "India is in the future - how do you think they did it?" one user asked. Another commented, "Blown away by this when in India, but then you get back to America and everything feels so slow."











When a user pressed him with the question, "Literally anything? Anything in a convenience store?" Sidhu replied: "Yeah, pretty much! Also, groceries and electronic stuff too, depending on where in the city you are." Several Indian users also shared their own stories of groceries and essentials arriving in as little as six to ten minutes.





Blinkit is one of India's leading quick-commerce platforms. Founded in December 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, the company operates through a network of local fulfilment centres, often referred to as 'dark stores', to deliver goods rapidly within cities. The app allows users to order everyday essentials along with household items such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and personal care products. Deliveries typically arrive within minutes.

India's Quick-Commerce Boom

The viral reaction highlights a broader trend: India is currently leading the global race in quick commerce. Platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are competing to provide ultra-fast deliveries that far outpace those in markets like the US and UK.

While online delivery services are expanding in the West, the density of Indian cities and the adoption of the dark-store model have allowed these companies to fulfil orders faster and at larger scale. Industry watchers say the sector is reshaping consumer behaviour in urban India, where a late-night ice-cream craving or an early-morning milk shortage can now be solved within minutes.