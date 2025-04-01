A viral video on Instagram showing a vlogger (@restoration.magic) converting toasted bread back into soft bread has received a lot of interest online. He posted the same in response to a user who bet him that he couldn't "untoast toast." Instagram users had a lot to say about this "unmaking" process in the comments section. The reel starts with the vlogger toasting two slices of bread. Once done, he places them in the freezer. He later removes the slices and shows us how they have hardened.

Next, he uses a cast iron disc sander to smoothen the surface of the toast. Through this method, he gradually starts removing the toasted bits, that is, the brownish-blackish parts on the exterior of the bread slices. He continues doing so on both sides until he gets whitish slices again. Next, he mounts the slices near a humidifier and directs a stream of moisture towards them. In this way, the slices lose their dryness and regain their soft, spongy consistency (similar to their texture before they were toasted). Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel received a range of reactions on Instagram. Some people were amazed by the process. Many people also shared requests for other things they wanted the vlogger to try "restoring." Read the selected comments below:





"Bro can go back in time."





"Bro is ctrl+z."





"Something about this is grotesque to me. Well done."





"I was so invested. And it was worth it."





"Bet you can't turn a boiled egg into a raw egg."





"Now turn dough into flour."





"I really just sat here watching a guy detoast the toast... What has my life come to? And you really just watched it and now read my comment, what has your life come to??"





"At this point, restore our earth please."





"Can you restore my faith in humanity?"





This vlogger is quite popular for his "unmaking" videos featuring not only food items but also other kinds of objects from daily life. Before this, his reel showing his painstaking efforts to 'remake' bubble gum crossed 120 million views on Instagram. Click here to know more.