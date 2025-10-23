A viral clip making the rounds on social media shows a vendor at a street-side stall in Surat who decided to give the khaman a makeover. She dipped the spongy pieces into a pool of tandoori masala, skewered them like kebabs, and roasted them over a charcoal grill until they got that perfect smoky char. She fanned the flames, kept the khamans from burning, and made sure they soaked up all that smoky goodness. Once grilled, she carefully removed the pieces, sliced them into bite-sized chunks, and plated them with a chutney.





Also Read: Viral Video Shows Surat Street Vendor Making Unique Dry Fruit Samosas - Would You Try Them?





Rohit Shah, a well-known comedian, shared the video with his own hilarious commentary. The caption read, "Operation Tandoor". Take a look at the viral reel here:

Also Read: Mysore Masala Waffle Dosa Is The Latest Food Experiment On The Block





Here's what foodies had to say about it:





A user commented, "You know what, I would love to taste this one. Looks yummy!"





Another wrote, "This looks kinda delish."





"For the first time, I liked some dish," a comment read.





Not all comments were positive. A user wrote, "Sorry from the whole of Surat."





Someone asked, "What is happening in Surat?"





"Rest in peace, Khaman," a comment read.





Someone called it a "Gujarati tikka."





"Where are they getting these recipes from?" wrote a user.

Before this, a video about another fusion dish called dhokla chaat took social media by storm. Read the full viral story here.