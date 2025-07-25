Dosa, a traditional South Indian delicacy, is cherished by food lovers across the country. From street-side stalls to upscale restaurants, this thin and crispy treat can now be found in many regions of India. The dish, made with fermented rice and lentil batter, is typically served with sambar (a spicy lentil-based vegetable stew) and chutneys.





Like several other Indian delicacies, Dosa has often been the subject of bizarre experiments by street food vendors. In a similar experiment video, we stumbled upon a dish that turned out to be a combination of dosa and waffles.





The reel shared on Instagram featured a street food vendor brushing the waffle maker with oil. Next, he poured the dosa batter into the iron skillet. We do not get to see what goes into the making of the batter.

Then, the vendor evenly spread out the batter on the waffle surface and added shredded cabbage and capsicum to it. After cooking it for some time, he served the waffle dosa with sambar, coconut, mysore chutney and potato masala.

Watch the full video here:







Here's how social media users reacted to the video:





One user wrote, "I think it will be yum. The extra crunch and browning." Another added, "Heavy meal."





"Uthappam in the form of waffle," remarked a user. Someone commented, "Waffle laughing in corner."





A viewer penned, "Is nobody concerned about the amount of rust on the waffle maker?"





"Just call it masala waffle! Why call it dosa? The whole point of dosa is it's made on a tawa. You don't call idli steamed dosa do you? Or paniyaram made of dosa batter a ball dosa? This is funny," read a comment.





What did you think of the waffle dosa? Let us know in the comments below.