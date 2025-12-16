A tiny tea shop in Kerala has gone viral for providing its customers with food and tea in exchange for coconuts rather than money. A video about the same was shared by digital creator Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat), and it has received a lot of interest online. The vlogger explains that this barter system has been in place for a long time. It was meant for agricultural workers who would come in for a meal after toiling in the fields. They would bring fallen coconuts to trade for something to eat.





In the now-viral video, the shopkeeper reveals that two coconuts can get you 1 parotta, puzhukku and chai. The vlogger notes that cash payments are now allowed, but the original system also remains in place. She points out that the coconuts received by the shopkeeper are stored in bulk, dried and turned into copra.





In the caption, Shramona opened up about the heartwarming aspect of her visit. She wrote, "It was a tiny shop set amidst green fields. We didn't speak the same language...but we spoke in kindness. In smiles. In gestures. And before I left, he even packed a handful of tiny hot green chillies from their garden for me to take home. It's surreal how some of the most unforgettable travel moments happen in the simplest places. What a beautiful experience."







In the comments, many Instagram users were charmed by this tea shop. Those who were from the area were happy to see such a place spotlighted on social media. Read some of the reactions below:





"Whoa, this is super awesome!"





"The place is absolutely stunning and peaceful."





"I went there three times..."





"So grateful that the world is recognising hidden spots and cultures."





"This looks so simple yet elegant at the same time. In the race of modernised cafés, such places still restore my belief in locally run places that deserve much attention. Thanks for sharing."





"Awesome find!!! Thanks for enriching us with this gem."





