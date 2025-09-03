Kerala appams are loved by foodies not just down South but across India. This soft and distinctively spongy delicacy made from rice is eaten with a wide range of curries, vegetables and meat preparations. Recently, a Polish vlogger went viral for trying her hand at making it the traditional way. Emilia Pietrzyk, a content creator from Poland, has been documenting her experiences in Kerala on social media. Her husband is from the state, and she often shares glimpses of her interactions with his family and other cultural experiences. One of her latest posts shows her accompanied by her mother-in-law, whom she calls "Amma," as she tries to prepare appams.





Also Read: 6 Tips To Make Soft Appams





Emilia spreads the batter on an appam pan and moves it with both her hands so that it spreads and coats the surface to form a bowl-like shape. She covers it with a lid and makes a thumbs-up sign with a smile. In the caption, she revealed, "I've seen it served countless times with stew and curries, but today I tried making it myself. To my surprise, the shape actually came out quite nice - crispy lace-like edges with that soft, fluffy centre that makes appam so special. Kerala cuisine is full of traditions, and appam is more than just food - it's a symbol of warmth, family, and festive mornings. Learning to make it gave me a whole new appreciation for the patience and skill that goes into every dish here."







Also Read: This Kerala-Style Egg Curry With Coconut Milk Is Too Delicious To Miss - Recipe Here





The comments section was full of heart emojis and positive remarks. Several users applauded her efforts to make appam. Some shared the dishes they like to pair with it. Read some of the reactions below:





"Nice job."





"I love it with coconut milk."





"I like appam and chutney, so yummy."





"When I make Appam, I usually make it a little crispy on the outside and soft in the centre. Along with curry."





"Aadhar card approved, you need to turn a little bit more so that the batter sticks to the complete pan."

Recently, another of Emilia's videos went viral and made headlines. It shows her surprising a group of young girls at a wedding in Kerala by speaking to them in fluent Malayalam.