A video doing the rounds on Instagram shows a foreign vlogger trying Indian sweets for the first time. While there are several food videos of people tasting Indian dishes for the first time, this one stands out for the vlogger's expressive reactions and quirky descriptions of each sweet. The vlogger (@tariqokay) recognises the name gulab jamun, which is where he begins his tasting session of the assorted Indian sweets box.





After the gulab jamun, he picks up a green-coloured petha, looking visibly confused, and refers to it as a "uranium-looking nuclear reactor piece". However, he appreciates its "interesting texture".





Next comes jalebi, which the vlogger amusingly calls the "Indian pretzel". After tasting it, he says, "It had the best texture by far."

He then samples burfi. Although he is unfamiliar with the name, he guesses it to be a type of fudge with a caramel aroma. Calling it "fudgy pudgy", he seems thoroughly impressed and declares it "magnificent".





Enjoying the flavours, he even breaks into song, saying, "That's the way, maahi ve."





Finally, the vlogger tries what appears to be dhodha burfi. Jokingly, he calls it a "brownie/cake hybrid endangered species". Just one bite is enough for him to call it "the one" - scrumptious and a solid 9.5/10.





"Indian desserts are dangerously good," the vlogger concludes, adding in the caption, "So this is what I've been missing out on, huh?"

Watch the video here:







The Indian sweets taste test has won over viewers on Instagram, especially from India.





One viewer described each sweet in detail, explaining the names and ingredients for the vlogger. He added, "Bro, your food reviews are so good. Make some more Indian food reviews. And if you need any suggestions, let me know. I am happy to help you."





A food lover joked, "Me watching him eating in the wrong order... Giving me very bad anxiety."





Another suggested, "Please try ras malai, make sure it's cold when you eat it. Also, try cham cham - make sure it has a creamy filling."





One comment read, "Every time he took a bite, I already felt that taste." Another user added, "This is not even real... Come to India and have the true version of this."





Craving Indian sweets after watching this? Check out our favourite recipes here.