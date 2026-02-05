Butter chicken, one of the most popular Indian dishes, is known for its creamy texture and smoky flavour. Made with marinated, char-grilled chicken simmered in a rich, velvety, and mildly spiced tomato-cream sauce, and aromatic spices, the dish is typically savoured with naan, roti, or steamed rice. A recipe for a different type of 'butter chicken' is, however, going viral on social media, showing a completely unusual way of preparing the item. Alongside the video, she says, "I was 8 years old when I learned how to make butter chicken. I didn't realise it's literally just butter and chicken, so I covered the chicken in 10 sticks of butter and cooked it for an hour."





In the video, a vlogger is seen unwrapping a generous amount of butter sticks and skillfully applying a layer of butter to a whole chicken. Afterwards, she roasts the chicken in the microwave, and voila, the golden-brown roast chicken is ready to indulge in. The vlogger was seen cutting a piece of the freshly cooked, crispy, golden chicken from the pool of molten butter and then relishing it. "Since I'm going to culinary school in a couple of months, I'm really trying to be prepared. The chicken cooked perfectly, and I love learning how to make new dishes," she reveals her genuine review of the dish.





Here caption reads, "My first time making butter chicken." Watch the viral video here:

Here's how Instagram users responded to the viral video:





A user said, "Pls don't go to culinary school."





Another added, "Even though it's wrong, it looks hella good."





Someone mentioned, "It better be satire."





"Bruh, it's Butter AND Chicken, not butter chicken," read a comment.





Someone called it "Heart attack chicken."





Another shared, "I mean, how bad could it be?"





Meanwhile, a few foodies also showed their love for the unique recipe. A comment read, "Oh shoot, I bet that's delicious." Someone mentioned, "This is 10000000 times better than any other butter chicken!"





The unique recipe of butter chicken has simply left us amused. What about you?