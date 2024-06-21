Mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts are experimenting with unusual ingredients for their drinks. One of the latest videos going viral on Instagram shows a person making a martini using "pasta water," i.e., the water left over after boiling and draining pasta. Intrigued? You're not alone. While several Instagram users found the idea unappetising, many did admit they were curious to try it. Wondering how exactly this viral pasta water martini is made? Only three main ingredients are technically required for its preparation.

To make the cocktail, take a shaker and pour 2.5 oz (approx 74 ml) vodka, followed by 1/2 oz (approx 15 ml) dry vermouth and 1 oz (approx 30 ml) water that you had reserved after cooking your pasta. It is important to remember to salt the water while cooking the pasta. Add ice cubes and shake well. Pour the contents into a martini glass and garnish with pasta on a skewer. In the caption, the content creator revealed how she came up with the idea for this unique cocktail. She wrote, "I was making pasta for lunch last month, and while straining my noods I couldn't help but wonder - "would this martini?" And that was the inspiration behind this salty gal. All I have to say is don't knock it 'til you try it! If you like savoury, briny, dirty drinks... you'll probably dig this." Watch the full video here.

A viral recipe uses leftover pasta water to make a cocktail. Photo Credit: iStock (for representational purposes only)



The reel has clocked 875K views so far. In the comments, many people expressed their interest in tasting the cocktail. Others were unconvinced. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"'Would this martini' is my new favourite game."





"I'm laughing and super intrigued. Next pasta dinner!!!"





"Saw someone make an old fashioned with rice water a couple of scrolls ago."





"Okay, I'd try a sip out of sheer curiosity! Lol."





"When I say just the other week I used pasta water from dinner thinking it was lemon juice in a measuring cup for my martini... and this shows up."





"The Italian in me is screaming."





"At first, I was thinking 'no way' but if I'm being honest I would drink this and eat the garnish."





"Hear me out: make pasta water ice cubes so you don't water it down more than necessary."





"Hotdog water martini next!"





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

