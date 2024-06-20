The Internet has some truly unique food trends, and one that always catches our attention is hyper-realistic cakes. This trend started in 2020 and has only gotten more impressive over the years. Chefs and bakers worldwide have been pushing the boundaries, creating cakes that look like everyday objects such as household items, shoes, delivery boxes and even human beings. Not only do they look incredibly real, but they also promise a delicious treat with layers of cake and fillings. This trend has undoubtedly taken off on social media, and continuing with the trend, a baker created a cake recently that looked like a bowl of our beloved Maggi noodles. Interesting, right?

The baker began by creating the base of a cake designed to resemble a bowl of Maggi noodles, complete with a 'Maggi' logo on it. Next, the baker fixed a fork to a straw and inserted the straw into the cake, creating the illusion that the fork was suspended in the air. Using a piping tube, the baker then covered the straw with thick yellow whipped cream to make it look like Maggi noodle strands. The end result resembled a bowl of Maggi noodles complete with a fork, but it was entirely cake.

See the video here:

Needless to say, the internet absolutely loved it.

A user commented under the post, “Maggie lovers would really love it.”

Another wrote, “Wow, it looks so tempting.”

“It looks like a real one,” a comment read, while someone else called it “so creative.”

A user said the cake was making them “crave for noodles now.”

Few months ago, a baker shared a video of a hyper-realistic cake designed to look like tandoori chicken. The cake was so realistic that it had a beautifully roasted appearance with greasy orangish-brown skin and even had subtle burnt patches like that of real tandoori chicken. However, when the baker sliced into the cake, it revealed vanilla fondant and chocolate filling. Her attention to detail, including the bone structure, made this cake a standout and a favourite among her creations. Read the full story here.