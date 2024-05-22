Bizarre food videos often feature digital creators cooking in unusual locations and/or in strange circumstances. Recently, an Instagram reel showing a woman seemingly trying to cook eggs on an open road has grabbed many eyeballs online. In the video, we see the woman spread water over one section of an open road. She wipes it partially with the cloth that she has used to protect her head from the hot sun. After that, she adds what looks to be oil in the middle of the 'cleaned' section.

She shows off two eggs theatrically to the camera with a smile. In the background, we see a vehicle passing by her on the road. In the next shot, we see two cracked eggshells beside her. Using a spatula, she mixes the egg whites and yolks on the section of the road in front of her. We don't get to see the final result, if any. Take a look at the reel below.







The viral video has clocked over 8 million views so far. In the comments, most Instagram users were unhappy with this stunt. Several people criticised the woman for wasting food. Others were concerned about using the road as the stage for such content creation. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Dislike button for wasting food."





"Don't waste food!"





"This is not at all safe for the drivers on the road and a two-wheeler can have accidents at any moment. Stop this foolish act at once."





"After the shoot, I don't think anyone must have bothered to clean the mess up. It can be so dangerous to bike riders."





"Road pe oil mat do yr accident hoghi." ["Don't put oil on the road - an accident will happen."]





"She is just showing you the temperature - like you can literally make an omelette on the road."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

