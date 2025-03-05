A YouTuber recently won many hearts online with his unique 'prank' on waitstaff at certain food establishments in the US. Popular content creator Steven Schapiro shared a video in which he is seen pretending to be a picky customer before he surprises the waiters/waitresses with huge tips. The video is simply titled, "Complaining About My Food, Then Tipping $500!!" In the beginning, the vlogger briefly explains his premise to the viewers and then proceeds to show his filmed interactions with staff members at different restaurants. The video has received a lot of attention online and many people have expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

The first part shows Steven faking a complaint at an IHOP outlet. He goes into a lot of detail to convince the waiter that he didn't like the taste of the pancake served to him. The man seems concerned and offers to speak with his manager to try to replace/remake the order. He apologises to the customers (Steven and his friend) and also asks if he should remove the dish from the billing. Steven refuses but then presents him with a few notes. The waiter seems confused at first but he accepts the tip. Steven clarified that the food was actually fine. The waiter, Caesar, thanks him profusely. Later, he follows the vlogger outside and asks him if he would ever like to play Uno with him. They exchange numbers and the vlogger marvels at the "wholesome" interaction.





At the next establishment, Steven pulls a similar prank on a waitress who served him non-alcoholic beer. Like Caesar, the woman here is also astonished when she receives a massive tip from such a customer. This segment is followed by another pancake-related outing. At this restaurant, Steven asks for a large stack and then tells the waitress he's lactose intolerant when it arrives with whipped cream on top. The staff member offers to remake the pancakes, but Steven asks her to give him some time to think. When she goes away, he admits to the camera how bad he feels about complaining in this way. He and his friend eat all the cream on the stack and as they're contemplating what to do next, the manager walks by their table. Steven realises that he has been recognised and confirms the same with him. Later, the waitress comes back out and Steven apologises to her. When he hands over the tip, she is left stunned and thanks him again and again. At the next eating joint, the interaction between Steven and the staff member happens along similar lines.





In the last part of the video, the vlogger and friend pretend that they don't understand English and tip the wait staff every time their water is refilled. Watch the complete video below to know more:











In the comments section, many YouTube users applauded Steven and pointed out their favourite parts of the video. Read some of the reactions below:





"That first dude wanted friends... That's legit made me tear up."





"The first guy is a legend for asking to play UNO. Such a nice guy! I'd love to be friends with him!"





"That manager of the whipped cream joint knew instantly - that was awesome!"





"The manager knowing exactly who Steven was was the best part of the video."





"Bro I was laughing so hard with the refill tipping, that was the best thing ever LOL, please do it again."





"The heartfelt moment with whipped cream all over your moustache."





"This with water was by far the best prank."





"I could watch these tipping videos for 8 hours straight."





"Now THESE are the types of pranks we need out there - WHOLESOME and BENEFITING SOCIETY, not only for those that are in the video but for us watching as well."





Before this, popular content creator Nick DiGiovanni pulled a unique themed 'prank' on a food critic by recreating parts of the iconic film, Ratatouille. He decided to train a rat to help him while cooking, similar to the character of Remy in the movie. He shared a video on YouTube showing him working with the rat to make the titular dish, which is later served to an unassuming critic. Click here to read the full story.