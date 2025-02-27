Foodies, get ready for a dose of cuteness-overloaded in a video that has already taken the internet by storm. A video featuring a baby girl's fun sandwich-making skills with adorable speech and expressions been making rounds on Instagram. The clip was shared by Sarah Dart, a digital creator and a mom to four, as per her IG bio. The video features her daughter Willow's recipe for making a peanut butter-Nutella sandwich. “Peanut butter Nutella sandwiches for life,” read the side note. The doting mom hash-tagged the post with “kids in the kitchen”.

The video begins with Willow standing on her kitchen chair, stating, “This is how you make a sandwich. We need bread. Two pieces of bread. Put it on the plate. Step one - First, we do Nutella. Spread It on the sandwich.” The super energetic toddler continues, “Next, peanut butter. We do it on the other sandwich,” as she shows the bottle beside the second bread piece. Willow adds, “We put it together.”

Soon after her mother extends a butter-spreading knife to her, she says 'Thanks,' proving her good habits and discipline. Then, the baby girl uses all her energy to dig out some but adorably exclaims, ‘Ooh, hard'. Her expression was simply cute as a button. Finally, a wholesome amount of Nutella comes out, leaving Willow to smile brightly, which melted our hearts.





The little girl then begins spreading the Nutella on the bread but realises, “This is harder, I need some backup.” Her mommy, who has been motivating her throughout, replies, "That's me." And oh boy, the little one adds, "This is called backup, and this is called bread.”





Sarah quips from one side, "Bread meet backup," leaving her daughter to sing the three words in a rhythm.





Now came the most vital part of the recipe. Willow adds, "I'll show you what connecting is." She holds the two pieces of bread in her hands, and the video effects purely show the baby girl's thoughts about them - nothing less than shining bright gold pieces. She sings 'Connecting together' while joining the two bread pieces and then, gorges on the scrumptious sandwiches.





The way she relishes the sandwiches resonated with their Instagram community, and they began flooding the comment section with their heartfelt reactions:





One user said, “Next time I make a sandwich, I'm going to treat the connecting of the two halves like a grand event like Willow does.”





Another user who was completely in love with the video, stated, “Finally a tutorial I can actually do!! Fantastic job with the demonstration Willow!!! She looks so grown up.”





Complimenting the mother, someone said, “Sarah, the effects are incredible! These videos only get better and they're already amazing!”





“We are not moms, we are back ups. Willow has enlightened me,” said another mom who found this video exceptionally similar to her personal experience.





What do you think about the cute girl's recipe for making the sandwiches? Share your reaction in the comments below.