Maggi noodles seem to be one of the most beloved travel snacks in India. Apart from the popular practice of relishing it in cold weather in hill stations, many people also like to have it on their way to different destinations. Case in point: a recent viral video showing several travellers gathering around a bucket full of Maggi on a train. This group of friends were reportedly travelling to Kerala from Pune. We see one of them holding the bucket full of the runny instant noodles and carrying it to the seats near his companions. Another person hands out disposable spoons for others to dig into the treat. The text on the post reads, "That one non-negotiable part of the trip."





The video doesn't reveal how the bucket of Maggi was prepared. Judging by the look of the noodles, we would guess it would have been made fresh - leftover/cold Maggi tends to have a different consistency than that shown in the clip. Take a look below:

The "Cooking Maggi On Train" Controversy

A few days ago, a video showing a woman cooking Maggi in an electric kettle plugged into a train's mobile-charging socket went viral on social media. It raised serious safety concerns and prompted an official response from Central Railway (CR). The authorities said that using high-power appliances on board is strictly prohibited because it can cause sparks, fire risks or electrical failures inside coaches. CR confirmed that action is being taken against the "channel and the person concerned."











Following the incident, the railway issued a safety advisory across its network, reminding passengers that appliances like kettles are not allowed and could disrupt the train's electrical systems. Posters and public messages were released to warn travellers against such behaviour, urging them to follow safety rules while on board.





