Vistara airline, in one of their latest announcements, stated that the airline has included healthier food options in their menu for their in-flight business class passengers. According to the airline, they are making a conscious effort to add regional delicacies and healthier food options for the business class passengers with flying time of more than 90 minutes. From regional delicacies like narkel bora malai curry to salads enriched with whole foods, superfood and protein - the menu includes it all, informed Vistara airline Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat.





"In addition to continuing some of the customer favourite menus, we have been incorporating healthier food options to our in-flight dining in the last two-three months," Rajawat told PTI, adding, "Some of the options we offer include the classic Greek salad with linseed feta, quinoa salad and barley, chickpeas and sprouts. Among the bread choices, we offer several varieties on rotation basis and some healthier alternatives include ragi, multigrain and whole wheat breads."





Additionally, Vistara also offers a choice of cold pressed juices and other beverages, including valencia orange (on all breakfast flights), aamras, freshly squeezed sweet lime juice, watermelon juice, fresh lemon water, buttermilk and more.

Rajawat further informed that the airline has introduced regional cuisines in the menu starting from May 1, 2022. "It is currently being offered in business class as part of lunch and dinner service on flights with flying time of 90 minutes and above, on select routes," he explained. The regional dishes include authentic Maharashtrian amti, kadle gassi from Bangalore, Bengali narkel bora malai curry and more.





That's not all. Business class passengers on flights from Delhi can also choose dishes such as diwani handi, Amritsari dal, dal makhni et al. Likewise, flights from Chennai will offer Chettinad veg curry, avarakkai chana porial, tomato rice, katrikai thokku, thengai sadam etc.