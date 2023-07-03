After a slew of bizarre food concoctions that have gone viral on social media, the internet is too scared to register experimentation or embrace new flavour combinations. A viral video of a watermelon is a fine example of the same. Food blogger and digital creator Richard Chao, who explored Los Angeles' Alameda night market, shared a video of a street vendor selling fruits - in a rather unusual way. The clip features a woman - who runs the stall - taking out a big circular slice of watermelon. Next, she inserts one end of the wooden stick in the watermelon, and the other in a paper plate, to give the fruit some support and also to make the eating experience a bit more comfortable. The lady tops the watermelon slice with a generous amount of sauce. Many Instagram users had mistaken the condiment for ketchup, instead, it was chamoy.

For the unversed, chamoy is a sour and spicy sauce prepared from fruit, sugar, and chile peppers. It's incredibly versatile and can be added to a range of snacks for that delicious sweet and tangy kick. Chamoy can also be added to ice cream, yogurt, cereal, and can be consumed plain as well. Let's just say there is no wrong way to enjoy chamoy.

The lady finished off by sprinkling a mix of spices as well as a dash of lemon. Now, the video of the snack has gone viral on social media, amassing over 56 million views and over 1 million likes. The comment section of the post turned into a battleground. While a section of people were trolling the street vendor for serving ketchup with watermelon, the other half defended her by sharing that the condiment was chamoy, a delicious sweet, spicy and tangy sauce served with fruits.

A user wrote, “Seasoning and ketchup LMFAO ppl (people) are funny.” Another said, “Ketchup?!?! Who tf are you ppl (people)?”

“No way ppl don't know what chamoy is,” an individual exclaimed.

One of the users stated: “I feel so bad for those who never had this.” “Nahh Jail time for everybody who said it was ketchup,” another added.

“These ppl calling it ketchup and Cajun seasoning got me mad over something I didn't know k could get mad over,” read a comment.

A person said, “Man it's a lot of uncultured ppl (people) in the comments lmao y'all gotta learn different things that's not ketchup it's chamoy it's actually really good on mangos.”