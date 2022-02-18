During the pandemic, pets have become one of the most important part of our lives. Our furry friends and feline companions are just like our family members, giving us company and entertaining us with their adorable antics. We have seen many pets that have a love for food as big as their human owners. Some pets even got their hands dirty in the kitchen, cooking up some delicious dishes and impressing us on social media! And now, another cute kitty has won over the internet for grabbing food right out of the owner's fork with her 'ninja' skills. Don't believe us? Take a look and see for yourself:

The video of the 'Ninja' cat was shared on Instagram by @evatheninjacat, where has received over 12.8k views and 1.9k likes. The pet's name is Eva and according to the account's bio, she introduces herself as, "I'M EVA, I LOVE TO STAND ON MY DAD'S SHOULDERS LIKE A PARROT, STEALING FOOD FROM HIS FORK."





In the clip, we can see Eva standing on her dad Vincenzo's shoulder. He is simply enjoying a grilled chicken, eating with a fork and knife. The moment he starts to put the bite of chicken into his mouth, Eva grabs it from him in one swift motion with her 'Ninja' skills. This leaves Vincenzo utterly shocked! The entire video was also timed perfectly to the song 'All Star'. "The perfect sound," agreed the owner in the caption of the post.





This wasn't the only time that Eva was spotted stealing food with her Ninja skills. She clearly has a knack for it, as we saw in multiple videos shared on Instagram. Take a look:

Instagram users were certainly impressed with the Ninja cat and her ability to steal food right from the fork of her human parents. "Eva is a gorgeous girl," wrote one in the comments while another said, "faster than light!" Several others could relate to the feline's love for food. "It's the new CAT WOMAN diet," said one user.





What did you think of the adorable Ninja cat? Tell us in the comments below.