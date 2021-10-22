There's something so comforting about cuddling your pet - an activity that instantly calms us down. However, have you ever imagined a pet who could match shoulders with you in the kitchen too? We have spotted a recent phenomenon of popular pets who are surprisingly good chefs too. These pets have acquired an 'influencer' status in the world of Instagram, amassing thousands of followers within a short period of time. The reason behind this is clear; it's simply because these adorable furry creatures are too cute to miss! We dug out three adorable pets who got cooking recently with a little help from their human parents of course. Trust us, these furry chefs will add cuteness to your feed too!

Here Are 3 Furry Pet Chefs Whose Cuteness Is Winning Over The Internet:

1. Nugget Koh (@nuggetkoh)

This adorable golden retriever girl is just three years old. Her antics and adorable expressions simply tug at the heartstrings and make you go 'awww'. In a recent video, she was seen making wholemeal banana pancakes and later enjoying her own creation with some blueberries on top. Take a look:





2. That Little Puff (@thatlittlepuff)

One of the most intelligent cats on Instagram, 'That Little Puff' is not just a budding chef but a masterful foodie as well. With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, the feline has a number of cooking videos and interesting tricks to share. He also tries viral cooking hacks and shares hilarious reaction videos to the same. Take a look:

3. Floof Noodles (@floofnoodles)

True to his name, this Ferret chef moves like a noodle every time he is featured on video. This has become his signature move and is a hit online, with each video raking in hundreds of thousands of views. In this clip, he is seen making some interesting wontons served with chilli oil.





Which pet chef did you find the most adorable? Tell us in the comments below!