Kitchen hacks are found aplenty on the internet. These simple tricks aim to reduce our cooking time or simply give us an easier way to make our favourite dish. However, not all of these hacks are practically executable. There is often a gap between the idea behind a kitchen hack and whether it will be bought into everyday use. An Instagram blogger by the name of @thatlittlepuff has taken these viral cooking hacks and put a hilarious spin on them. Take a look:

The videos by the handle feature an adorable cat named Puff. The handle has over 653k followers, and the videos too rake in likes and views by the thousands. The cat doubles up as a chef and watches cooking hack videos on his smartphone. Then, he attempts to recreate the same trick in his own kitchen, with disastrous and unexpected results resulting in laughs all around. The hilarious deadpan expressions of the cat, as well as the cooking hack, make for an addictive watch. Take a look at some more videos by the same handle:

However, not all the videos by @thatlittlepuff are about cooking disasters. There are plenty of interesting recipes and creations made by the cute Cat chef. Puff makes drinks, eggs, breakfast dishes, and so much more. Take a look at some recipes:

Who would have thought our feline friends could make such wonderful chefs, right? We humans can definitely take notes from the adorable cat chef. Tell us what you thought of the cute cat chef in the comments below.