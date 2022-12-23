When it comes to the internet, there is bound to be creativity, especially in terms of food. We have seen people come up with all sorts of inventions that surprise us but never cease to amaze us. As the year 2022 draws to a close, we would have hoped that the strange food inventions were finally put to rest. But clearly, that is not the case at all! Recently, a bizarre food video of a liquid pie has left the internet disgusted. Made by mixing cola drinks, butter and sugar - this pie recipe surely has no takers among food lovers and bakers. Take a look at the video here:

The video of the bizarre liquid pie was originally shared on TikTok and soon made its way to other social media platforms as well. On Twitter, it was shared by user @AbeehaTariqArt on December 23, 2022. "This stressed me out so much," she wrote in the caption. Since the time it was posted, the video has gone viral and received over 750k tweet views, 330k video views and thousands of comments and likes.





In the clip, the chef-blogger known as 'The Stewart Twins' showed how to make the bizarre pie. First, she took two empty pie crusts and placed them on a tray. Then, she added coca cola to one and sprite to the other. If you thought this was the most shocking part, wait till you hear what's next. The blogger then sprinkled flour, sugar, and vanilla essence onto the liquid cola! After that, she added butter cubes and baked the pie for some time to give a strange, molten dessert that looked completely unappetising.





Twitter users couldn't help but exclaim their honest opinions about this disgusting recipe. "I just woke up and now my day is ruined," said one user. "I actually enjoy making pies. Watching this makes me want to cry," commented another one. "This is one of those Great Depression meals where they didn't have any other ingredients!"





Take a look at the reactions to the bizarre pie video:

What did you think of this strange liquid pie recipe? Tell us if you would try it in the comments.