Salad is one of the most versatile and healthy dishes. Experts and nutritionists also recommend adding a salad to your diet for various reasons. From vegetables to fruits, meat chunks to nuts, there is so much you can toss into your salad. Salad enthusiasts would be willing to experiment with the contents of their dishes. But if there was a live ingredient in your salad, would you try it? Recently, a blogger tried a unique salad made with LIVE shrimp in Thailand and reacted to it. The video of his reaction has gone viral on Instagram.





The video was shared by popular blogger Sam Pepper, who is known for his quirky travel reels from destinations across the world. This time, he was in Thailand where he tried what he called a 'LIVE Jumping' Shrimp Salad. "This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad," he wrote in the caption of the viral video. Take a look:

In the clip, we could see how the live shrimp salad was made in Thailand. First, a plastic bowl was taken in which onions, shallots, lime juice and spices were added. Then, shrimp was taken directly from an aquarium on the side. The lid was closed and the box was shaken to mix all the ingredients together. Even after being served, the shrimp were jumping around as if it was still alive. Then, the blogger took a bite and gave his review. "It bit me in my mouth," he exclaimed in the video.





The video has received around 6.4 million views and 98.2k likes since the time it was posted. A number of users poured in their reactions in the comments section. "Just because you can doesn't mean you should," said one user in the comments. "Imma needs them to rinse the aquarium water off first," said another one. "They bit me - says a guy who just bit them," added a user while another called it, "Cruel, unethical and unnecessary!"





What did you think of the live shrimp salad video? Tell us your reactions in the comments section.