There is no dearth of bizarre content on the internet. From absurd food combinations to strange world records, we have seen videos of it all. One recent video, however, has left us shocked to the core. In a recently surfaced clip, we could see a fish served on a plate at what seems to be a Japanese restaurant. The fish was kept on a plate along with some glass noodles, green leafy vegetables, and a slice of lemon. The entire fish was intact on the plate and did not appear to be cooked either. As soon as the chopsticks approached the fish, an unexpected thing happened and the fish actually opened its mouth! Watch the full video of this disgusting incident here:

The bizarre clip was shared on Instagram reels by the account @takahiro4601. It has raked in 7.8 million views and 17.6k likes as well. Thousands of shocked users poured in their comments as well. In the video, the fish seemed to be immobile at first glance. But the moment the fish on the plate was approached and touched with chopsticks, it came to life and actually opened its mouth wide. Then, it quickly closed its mouth and got stuck and clung to the chopstick!





The scary video of the incident got a flurry of reactions from users. Several couldn't believe what they had seen and actually wanted to un-see it. "Excuuuuuuse me," wrote one user while another said, "Why are we eating this anyway!?"





This is not the only shocking incident around food that we have witnessed in the past. Recently, a UK woman was left disgusted after she found a whole chicken head in her bucket of KFC's fried chicken. The incident had gone viral and KFC had even responded to the situation.





