Korean pop sensation BTS is on a roll. The seven-member band had recently announced their collaboration with McDonald's for a special 'BTS Meal' which will be launching in May 2021. Fans were thrilled to hear the announcement about their collaboration with the fast food giant. And now, the Korean stars have released another surprise for fans, creating a spate of excitement on social media. On 26th April, the official YouTube handle of BTS live streamed a video for an hour which showed a cube of butter melting. Don't believe us? Take a look and see for yourself:

The 1 hour, 27 second clip has received over 13 million views since the time it was shared. The visuals featured an animated cube of butter which slowly melts over the course of an hour. A reverse countdown timer runs in the right corner, with kitchen noises playing in the background. The video was actually a 'logo' trailer for BTS' upcoming single 'Butter', which is slated to release on 21st May.

The melting butter video started a conversation among BTS fans. Several users poured in their comments during the live stream on YouTube, wondering what the Korean band had up their sleeve. "The fact that teachers can't get their students to sit through an entire 30 minute lecture, but BTS can make 12 million people watch butter melt for an hour straight just amazes me," wrote a user.

Take a look at some more reactions to the video on Twitter:

What did you think of the interesting yet unique way of promotion by BTS? Tell us in the comments below.