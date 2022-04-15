The internet is a vast place, and every minute of the day, something new is happening. With news, information and all kinds of content sitting on our explore pages, all we have to do is type the keyword out or just press a single click. And because of that, I think we all can agree that we have seen a fair share of bizarre things on the internet. It could be a chef cutting cucumbers underwater or even someone experimenting with our much-beloved recipes. There is no dearth of such content. Adding to this list of bizarre things, a Turkish chef and an engineering student recently joined hands to launch a kebab into space! Yes, you read that right!





Chef Yasar Aydn and Idris Albayrak, a space engineering student, tied a pipe kebab to a helium balloon and released it into space on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The debut took place in Turkey's Adana area, famous for its pipe kebabs. The duo chose that day as it was the International Day of Human Space Flight, which commemorated the first orbit of Earth completed by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.





The video of Chef Yasar Aydn and Idris Albayrak launching this kebab into space has been uploaded by Reuters's Twitter handle. In the video, you can see them placing the kebab, onions, tomato and red chilli on a platform. Then, they kept the kebab in a box and attached it to a large helium balloon and a GoPro. After the kebab was launched, it travelled to an altitude of 25 miles before landing on Turkey's southern coast. Check out the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, many people have reacted to it. A person wrote, "It's 2022. Turkey has literally sent a kebab into space before being admitted into the European Union." Another person said, "An ordinary day at Turkey. They literally tried to send kebab to space with a helium balloon." Someone also added, "Space Kebab."





A user wrote, "I think he wanted people to know that the current Turkish inflation rate is going to the moon!" Another user added, "Land, air, space, water kebab."





What do you think about this stunt? Let us know in the comments below.