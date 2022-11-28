The chilling winter season has begun across the globe. We all look forward to the cold season when we can savour piping hot beverages and warm food in the comfort of our homes. Festivals such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year are also close by. As we rub our hands together and deck ourselves in woollens to keep ourselves warm this winter, why should restaurants be any different? A McDonald's outlet in Poland also decided to celebrate the winter season in its own unique way. The amazing eatery in Ustron was decked up in giant knitted winterwear, complete with buttons and giant balls of wool. Take a look at the amazing pictures of this unique McDonald's outlet here:











(Also Read: Shocking! McDonald's Australia Receives Huge Takeaway Order For Rs. 1.86 Lakh)

As per a report in the Polish daily Wyborzca, this knitted McDonald's is the only restaurant of its kind in Poland. Colourful materials and props were used to do up the entire restaurant in wool - not just the outer facade but the inner décor as well. The effort took about 28 days and was the result of the hard work of about 50 people. The McDonald's outlet in Poland has created waves not just in the country, but also globally. It was even used to shoot a restaurant commercial.





"This is a really great honour for our restaurant. I am proud and happy that this place in Ustron can please the eye not only of the inhabitants but also of all tourists," says Andrzej Maziarz, the McDonald's franchise owner in the report.











As per internet users in Poland, this McDonald's outlet was decked up in winterwear to celebrate the return of their sandwich called 'Burger Drwala' or 'Lumberjack'. This special sandwich is exclusively available at McDonald's Poland during the winter months.





What did you think of the unique McDonald's Poland outlet? Tell us in the comments.