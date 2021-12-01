Whether you have coffee as a morning beverage or as a power booster before your workout, a cup of joe holds a special place in our lives. Just a taste of the soothing beverage is a pure delight that transports us to another world and awakens our senses. Although there are many flavours to choose from, we all can agree that a simple frothed milk coffee is the most comforting one, especially when you get it from the streetside shop before work. While we have seen many small shops and vendors make a delicious cup of coffee with a coffee maker, have you ever seen any vendor making coffee using a pressure cooker?! Recently, a street vendor was seen making a hot cup of coffee, and his milk frothing technique is undoubtedly going to impress you!





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @eatthisagra, a coffee maker can be seen selling some delicious cups of coffee on his cycle. To make his coffee, he first adds milk, coffee and sugar in a jar. Then he takes up the jar near his makeshift frother to create foam. In his makeshift frother, we can spot a pressure controlled pipe attached to the cooker, which helps him to build foam! Lastly, in the video, he sprinkles some coffee from the top and serves it! According to the user, the coffee vendor is from Gwalior. Take a look at the video here:

Looks amazing, right?! Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 2.2 million views, 28.7K likes and several comments! This innovation has left many people in awe of the vendor. One user commented, "Salute to the simplicity of this man, God bless you sir." While another user wrote, "Barista failed in from of this man." Some people have also said that they would love to try his unique coffee!





What do you think about this unique invention?! Let us know in the comments below!