Thanks to the rapid pace of technological advancement and globalisation, we now have access to some of the most popular dishes from across the world. Italian dishes like pasta and even Japanese sushi have now become commonplace for our palates and our dining out experiences. Couscous, too, is a popular ingredient from Mediterranean cuisine that basically consists of balls of steamed semolina or wheat. It is lightly cooked and paired with vegetables, meat and spices to make a wholesome yet fulfilling meal. Recently, Libya celebrated their national staple by making a giant couscous dish. Take a look:

The event took place on Friday, March 10 in the city of Sabratah, Libya. People from across the country gathered to celebrate the humble dish at the 'Couscous Day' festival in the city. Organisers created a giant dish of couscous weighing 5,500 pounds or 2495kgs approximately. "In the neighbourhood where I come from, couscous is very popular. It is cooked with onions and cloves and you can smell it from a distance," said Libyan festival attendee Ahlam Fakhri Al-Aradai to Reuters. "We are very happy with this celebration and this festival," she added.





The giant couscous was part of the third-ever couscous day celebrations, an annual event to celebrate the Libyan staple dish. Once the event was over, it was distributed among the hundreds of attendees. "The couscous is excellent, with its onion, its meat, and its greens. I hope they make it every year," said one resident, Khaled Zarti to Reuters. The organisers and sponsors of the couscous day event stated that they had also succeeded in breaking a world record for the largest dish, as per Libya Herald.





