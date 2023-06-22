Among all the street foods of India, golgappa (or pani puri) is undoubtedly one of the most favourite. We have seen this yummy street-style delight in practically every state of India, even though it may be called by different names everywhere. Whether you call it pani puri or golgappa, puchka or paani batasha - there is no denying that it is unbelievably delicious. And now, not just humans but even animals have now been seen expressing their love for pani puri. In a recent video, a monkey was seen eating pani puri from a street food vendor in Gujarat. Needless to say, the internet has been left surprised after watching the video. Take a look:

The video was widely circulated across social media and even found its way to Twitter. In the 43-second clip, we could see a monkey seated on a thela (food stall) wherein a vendor was serving pani puri. The animal seemed quite friendly and was enjoying the pani puri much like his human counterparts. A number of people had gathered to watch the spectacle. The video was captured in Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat's Tankara district and was shared on Twitter by @GawaiGajanan.

This is not the only video featuring a monkey that has gone viral recently. In January, a monkey was caught on camera teaching her child not to take food from strangers. The cute clip went viral on social media. Click here to read more about this story.

