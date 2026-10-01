Protein is one of the foundational pillars when it comes to nutrition. Sometimes, it can be tough to align the body's protein needs with time, religious and dietary principles, and even what's available in the kitchen. Now, one video doing the rounds on social media gives tips as to how you can have a “sanatani protein breakfast” with a few easy ingredients.



The clip was shared by Israeli content creator and bodybuilder Tamal Rizhavski, who runs the account Mantra Sadhana. He suggested how some easy diet options can help you have a “sanatani” breakfast and fulfil your protein needs at the same time.



Content Creator's “Sanatani Protein Breakfast” Idea





In the video, Tamal shared his pure vegetarian breakfast that helped him maintain his body. The content creator held a bowl in hands with tofu, yogurt, and some fruits and vegetables. He said that people who do not like to eat only fruits for breakfast could follow this meal plan.



He first washed all the ingredients and then chopped the tofu on a steel plate. After that, he chopped tomatoes and cucumbers and peeled apples.



To cook the tofu, Tamal added ghee, jeera (cumin), hing (asafoetida), and haldi (turmeric) in a pan. He then fried the tofu and mashed it into pieces. Lastly, Tamal added salt and black pepper and let the dish cook for a while.



The content creator created a plate of sorts, heating up some bread and adding the tofu over it. He placed the apples, tomatoes, cucumbers, and yogurt on the plate, placing the offering on an altar at his home.



Talking about his breakfast option, Tamal said that the food was “high in protein”. He added that offering the food to the gods can “purify your consciousness.”



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Content Creator's Breakfast As Bodybuilder



Earlier, Tamal had posted a similar video from Israel, where he described what he ate in the country.



The breakfast included fresh cheeses like mozzarella, bread, dates, and fruits like apples.



Tamal drizzled the food with olive oil and salt and offered it to the gods before taking a bite himself.



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