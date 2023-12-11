From classic scrambled and sunny-side-up to satiating omelettes, eggs are an integral part of diverse culinary traditions. Eggs are a breakfast staple and have long been celebrated for their versatility and ease of preparation. They can be easily adapted in a myriad of recipes and so we find different variations (especially, omelettes) in different parts of the world. Their versatility also makes them the subject of experimentation, with egg lovers continually seeking new and exciting ways to incorporate them into their morning meals. Recently, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, known for his diverse food interests, took to social media to reveal the latest egg recipe that took his fancy and it's not something we see every day. What is this egg dish? Let's find out.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra showcased the creation of a Tornado omelette, a Korean delicacy that has found its way into his collection of breakfast and brunch recipes.

What is Tornado Omelette?

The Tornado Omelette from Korean cuisine involves skillfully preparing a half-fried egg by creating a mesmerising tornado-like swirl. In the video, a chef heats oil, positions the egg in a round form, and, using chopsticks, meticulously swirls the egg until it resembles a tornado. The finished creation, a visually stunning Tornado omelette, was elegantly served atop a bed of rice. The Tornado omelette has become a sensation, celebrated for its visual appeal and unique preparation method.

Anand Mahindra, visibly impressed by the simplicity and brilliance of the dish, expressed his eagerness to add the Tornado omelette to his culinary repertoire. Say hello to the 'Tornado Omelette.' My skills as a Chef are limited to breakfast & brunch fare. But this is going to add significantly to my repertoire... Brilliant. And so simple. I'm heading to the kitchen... Wait...where are the chopsticks? #Sunday," he wrote in the caption of the post.



The social media post quickly garnered attention (422.7K views) and accolades, with many users in the comments section lauding the uniqueness of this breakfast delight. Some expressed their desire to try it and some even suggested ways to improve it.





