There is a reason Kerala parotta commands fanfare in the Indian food scene. That first tear into its flaky layers, the buttery sheen, and the way it scoops up spicy gravies it makes for a meal that satisfies heart and stomach alike. Over the years, Delhi has welcomed this South Indian staple with open arms, and today, it thrives across cafes, home kitchens, heritage canteens and trending delivery menus. From crisp-edged parottas served with smoky mutton fry to soft, chewy folds dipped into coconut-rich stews, the capital city offers a version for every mood.





Whether it is a mid-week craving, weekend comfort, or a discovery walk through regional cuisines, this guide to the city's best Kerala parotta spots has plenty to savour. And for days when leaving the sofa feels ambitious, several of these joints deliver flaky goodness straight to your doorstep. Yes, online orders are on the table!

Here Are 7 Of The Best Restaurants In Delhi Serving Kerala Parotta:

1. Mahabelly, Saket:

Mahabelly is where Kerala cuisine meets Delhi's urban palate. Their Malabar parotta is a showstopper, usually served with gravies like varattiyathu or mappas. The vibe is warm, the portions generous, and the parotta always fresh off the griddle.

Bonus Tip: Pair your parotta with their prawn mango curry for a sweet-spicy twist. Their online order menu is a lifesaver when you want a full Kerala meal without leaving your couch.

2. Annie's Kerala Kitchen, Sarai Jullena:

Annie's feels like a home kitchen. Their parotta is soft, slightly chewy, and served with chicken Chettinad. The portions are generous, and the flavours bold.

3. Juggernaut, Kailash Colony:

Juggernaut is a vegetarian South Indian haven with a flair for presentation. Their Kerala parotta is served with Chettinad-style gravies and vegetable stews that are rich and comforting. The ambience is temple-inspired, and the food is plated with care.





Expert Tip: Go for their thali that includes parotta. It is a full-on South Indian feast with a side of nostalgia.

4. Padmanabham, Rajendra Place:

Padmanabham brings finesse to its parotta offerings. Served with kadala curry or velvety kurma, the parottas here feel almost meditative in texture. Dishes are plated on banana leaves, adding an extra layer of authenticity.





5. Amma's Haus, East Of Kailash:

Amma's Haus is a delivery-first brand that nails coastal flavours. Their parotta is thick, flaky, and served with everything from chicken sukha to mutton ghee roast. The kizhi parotta here is a standout, which are steamed in banana leaf with spicy meat and rice.

6. Dakshin Canteen, Amar Colony:

Dakshin Canteen is a design-forward tribute to South Indian military hotels. Their parotta is served with salna, house salad, and chutneys. The menu leans into heritage recipes and bold flavours, with a focus on millets and indigenous ingredients.





Expert Tip: Try the Set Karri Dosee or Kothu Parotta combos. And yes, don't leave without tasting their Filter Kaapi Softie.

7. Kerala House, Janpath:

This is the classic spot for Kerala food in Delhi. Run by the Kerala government, Samrudhi Canteen is all about authenticity and affordability. Their parotta is served with beef fry, fish curry, or avial, depending on the day.





Bonus Tip: Go early to avoid the lunch rush.





Whether you are chasing nostalgia or discovering new flavours, Delhi's Kerala parotta trail is worth every bite. And if you are reading this with a rumbling stomach, maybe it's time to place that online order.





