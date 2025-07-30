Sania Mirza is a true-blue foodie, and her latest Instagram photo dump proves it yet again. The former professional tennis star shared a glimpse of her travels from the past few days. And yes, food featured front and centre in every stop. One photo that instantly caught our attention featured Sania Mirza seated in front of a traditional Bengali thali, looking all set to dive in and what a spread it was.





Laid out beautifully on a large plate were a variety of classic dishes – rice, basanti pulao, flavour-packed mutton curry, sorshe ilish (hilsa in mustard gravy), chingri malaikari (prawns in creamy coconut sauce), crispy fish fry, fluffy luchis, golden begun fry (fried eggplant), wrapped fish paturi, comforting dal, assorted sabzis and chutney. A true celebration of Bengali cuisine.





In another fun frame, Sania and her team were seen raising kulhad-shaped cups of aam panna – the perfect summer refresher. Name a better drink to beat the heat, and we will wait.

Sharing the story behind each slide, Sania Mirza wrote in the caption, “Back to base after a whirlwind few days 1. Dubai 2. @thethinkingcupexperience with my main man 3. When the ponytail sits just right 4. Second home - the airport in my fav hoodie 5. Candid or not so candid 6. Team lunches 7. Team work makes the dream work 8. Inspired and inspiring 9. Food is my happy place 10. Straight to the place where I went right after that meal.”

Take a look at her post below:

We are simply in love with the food, mood, and Sania Mirza's unapologetic foodie spirit.