Indian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its rich flavours. Time and again, we've seen people from all walks of life trying out Indian food. From popular celebrities to business elites and more, no chance is left when it comes to trying out these authentic dishes. Recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also seen trying popular Indian street food. He tried the food in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park, also known as Little India. His attempt at trying these delicacies comes after PM Narendra Modi recommended he try it out during his visit to Australia last month. The tweet was shared on the official handle of the Australian Prime Minister, @AlboMP.

Mr Albanese took to Twitter to share a video of himself trying out Indian street food. In the clip, we could see him relishing chaat and jalebi, which he seemed to really like. "Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park, with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets, a winner!," Mr Albanese tweeted. Take a look at the full video here:

Since being shared, his post has already received over 1.8 million views, 3.6k likes, and several tweets. Many people appreciated the Prime Minister's willingness to try out local Indian food. Some even offered invitations to try out food in their cities. The comment sections also expressed views on this as a sign of strengthening relationships between the two countries. One person wrote, "Great! People will love you for your gesture, it's the way to connect with genuine people on the ground!"

Here's how other people reacted to his post:

What do you think of the foodie diaries of the Australian Prime Minister? Do let us know in the comments below.