Australian PM Makes 'ScoMosas' With Mango Chutney, "Looks Delicious" Says PM Narendra Modi

Food is a topic which many people are bonding over these days, as cooking up sumptuous dishes at home while in quarantine has become all the rage. Ahead of their virtual meeting on June 4th to discuss and deepen their long-term strategic ties, the Prime Ministers of Australia and India bonded over light-hearted conversations around Samosas and more. The foodie banter began with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who took to Twitter to share the picture of some delicious Samosas he had prepared at home. Take a look:





Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9



— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

Australian PM Scott Morrison referred to the Samosas as 'ScoMosas', since the preparation was made by him from scratch. The wonderful Samosas made by him were even garnished with chopped coriander to make it look truly authentic. Further, he paired the delicious Indian snack with some homemade mango chutney, also made by him from scratch. What a wonderful way to enjoy a Sunday evening!





Mr. Morrison concluded with a message for his Indian counterpart, saying, "A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him." Needless to say, PM Narendra Modi gave in a quick response to the piping hot samosas. Take a look at his reply:





Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!



Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP!



Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together.



Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

"Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP," wrote PM Narendra Modi. He also expressed his excitement and anticipation for the upcoming video call on the 4th of June. PM Modi promised his Australian counterpart that once the Covid-19 pandemic would be over, they would enjoy some Samosas together!







