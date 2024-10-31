The vegetarians vs. non-vegetarians debate? Old news. Recently, Jeff, a fruitarian from Bali, shared his daily routine of an all-fruit, uncooked diet, sparking debates across social media. His clip, captioned "What I Eat in a Day as a Fruitarian," quickly went viral and has everyone talking. In the video, Jeff joked, "And I have not yet died of protein deficiency," while walking viewers through his day, meal by meal.

First up, breakfast: fresh coconut, cracked open and ready to go. Jeff shares, "Today's breakfast is fresh coconut, mainly because of its super simple, crack-it-open record." For anyone wondering, it's as minimalist as it gets! Post-breakfast, he heads into a workout and follows up with his first "made meal" of the day - two huge red dragon fruits. "I live here in Bali, and these things are pretty much staples in the diet because they are absolutely amazing," he adds.

Lunch is a green juice made from celery, pineapple, ginger, and lime, which he preps like a pro. Jeff explains, "It was super good. I did one and a half periods, followed by a few squats," as he chops and blends up his ingredients.

For dinner around 5:30, Jeff goes all out with a massive salad loaded with avocado, peppers, and cucumber noodles. He smiles, saying, "This was holy delicious," while holding up his bowl of colourful veggies.

And Jeff's caption? "Do I need meat? Leave a comment and let me know if you think I will wither away and die soon of a protein deficiency at some point. Because everyone loves telling people on the internet what to eat LOL."

With over 5 million views, it's fair to say people are invested in Jeff's fruit-based diet and lifestyle.

Some users weren't holding back: "You can tell by his voice he's about to pass out just for talking," wrote one. Another quipped, "Who allowed you to take the fruits from the plants?" to which Jeff responded with "God." But the commenter shot back, "God also allowed eating some animals, so don't deprive yourself."

"He works out for a couple of hours and has no muscle at all," one commenter remarked, while another asked, "How are u managing to function off 300 calories a day?" And then there's the sceptic: "He [is] faking it for the (Insta)gram."

But not everyone was there to critique - Jeff had some support in the mix. "Don't listen to what people say. Keep going," encouraged one viewer. Another chimed in, "This man clearly loves his health, life, and body! I'm cheering you on."

So, what's your take? Does Jeff's fruitarian diet sound doable or are you team team 'need more than just fruit'? Let us know in the comments!