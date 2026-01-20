Gol gappe is a flavourful and addictive snack that is one of India's favourite street foods. These hollow puris, filled with a mixture of tamarind chutney, chickpeas, potatoes and spices, are a staple at food stalls and markets across the country. But have you ever seen Batman enjoying this delicious treat? A video now going viral on the internet shows a man dressed as the Caped Crusader indulging in gol gappe at a street stall.





The clip begins with a pani puri vendor placing a gol gappa into a plastic bowl. The person recording the clip can be heard saying, "Bhaiya! Pehle mere ko." As the camera pans to the person holding the bowl, it is revealed to be none other than Batman.





In his intense voice, Batman says, "Mirchi kam aur meetha zyada (Less spicy and more sweet)." The vendor, clearly amused by the unexpected customer, is seen smiling as he prepares the pani puri according to Batman's specifications. The Dark Knight goes in for a bite, attempting to finish the gol gappa in one go, but the pani spills out midway.







The video quickly set the internet buzzing, with users flooding the comments section with witty reactions and humorous takes.





One user wrote, "Batman hoke golgappe khana ni aata. (You are Batman, but still don't know how to eat golgappas.)"





A comment read, "Bechara mask ki wajah se khaa bhi nahi paa raha. (Poor guy, he can't even eat properly because of the mask), while someone hilariously dubbed the man "Panipuri paglu batman."





A superhero fan imagined a comic-book situation and wrote, "Superman: Where's Batman? We've got a situation here! Meanwhile, Batman."





Another comment read, "Yeh karna wishlist me rahega meri. (Adding this to my wishlist.)"





Several users were curious and asked, "How to get this costume?"





So far, the video has clocked over 11 million views.