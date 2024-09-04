Bhagyashree never fails to keep us hooked with her easy yet delicious recipes. On Tuesday, the actress dropped another recipe video on Instagram. In the video, Bhagyashree demonstrates how to make crackers that can be enjoyed with tea or coffee. She can be heard saying, "This is a simple breakfast that you can have with your tea or coffee. It contains pumpkin seeds, flax seeds and sesame seeds. All these seeds give you potassium, magnesium, iron, and lots of fibre. These things keep your heart healthy and absolutely fit because they have a whole lot of Omega-3."





Check out the step-by-step recipe below:

Soak the flax seeds in water for 15 minutes. They will take on a liquid texture after adding water. Now, put the liquid form of flax seeds into the mixer grinder. Add mixed herbs, a little garlic, chilli flakes, a little olive oil and salt to it. Apply a little oil on baking paper and spread the mixture in a thin layer. Add pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, seasoning and salt, and a light brush of olive oil. Place it in the oven. Once it is properly baked, take it out and enjoy.

In her caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "Seeds are full of omega 3 and almost all the essential micro and macro nutrients... easy to make part of your daily diet. But for those who don't like the taste, here is something you can indulge your taste buds with. Have these crackers with a yoghurt dip or hummus as a nourishing snack."



Well, we loved Bhagyashree's recipe for crackers. What about you? Let us know.

