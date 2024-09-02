Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta is getting all the love and pampering from her husband and we have proof. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Masaba shared a sneak peek from her husband and actor Satyadeep Mishra's latest adventures in the kitchen. She posted a photo of a homemade ice lolly prepared with unique ingredients by her better half. In the text with the picture, the fashion designer and actor revealed the unusual ingredients that went into making this yellow ice lolly and wrote "hold your breath" as a word of caution.





So what exactly went into Masaba's healthy ice lolly? The ingredients include bhindi water, pineapple, lemon, mango, and date powder. Her reaction? Masaba called this ice lolly "healthy and yummy". Have you ever tried this combination? It sounds unique for sure. Take a look at the Story here:

Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April this year. Since then, she has regularly shared glimpses of her meals and pregnancy cravings on Instagram. Recently, Masaba celebrated her baby shower with friends and family. Unlike the typical pink and blue colours of a baby shower, Masaba's party had the theme 'biscuits and caramel'. The party was planned by actor Sonam Kapoor, stylist Rhea Kapoor and chef Pooja Dhingra. All the guests were dressed as per the theme colours and so was the elaborate dessert menu. Read all about it here.

Masaba enjoys feasting on foods from a variety of cuisines. For the unversed, the fashion designer is a big fan of Gujarati dishes such as dhokla. Recently, she posted a picture in which she can be seen eating a plateful of dhokla with green chutney. Read more about it here.





Which is your favourite dish from Masaba's foodie adventures? Share with us in the comments section.