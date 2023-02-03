American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates recently surprised the internet as he turned chef! In a video shared by popular blogger Eitan Bernath, he was seen cooking roti from scratch in true Indian style. "Bill Gates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together," wrote the blogger in the post. "I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti," he added The minute-long clip has already received 173k views. Take a look:

In the clip, we could see Bill Gates mixing the dough for roti with wheat flour, water and salt. He used a spatula for mixing it up instead of his hands. Meanwhile, Gates said that he was cooking after a long time and would only heat up soup on a regular basis. Once the dough was ready, the duo started rolling it out in the form of rotis. Although the blogger explained that the roti should be circular, Bill Gates' roti came out to be more of an oval shape! Then, they roasted it on a tawa, slathered it with ghee and enjoyed the home-style Indian rotis. "Is it chef Bill approved," asked the blogger to which he replied, "Very much!"





Indian foodies were delighted to see the businessman-philanthropist and his attempt at making Indian rotis. Several thousands reacted in the comments section of the video. "Me when I attempt to make roti at home," said one user while another wrote, "What started as Indian roti, ended as pizza only. Come on Bill. Some dal and cottage cheese (paneer sabzi) will create magic!"





Meanwhile, the same blogger, Eitan Bernath, visited India recently. He also learnt how to roll out rotis at a Gurudwara in Delhi. The video was much appreciated by internet users, who showered praise on his roti skills. Click here to read more about this story.