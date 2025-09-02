Momos are a culinary delight that can evoke pure joy. Whether steamed or fried, dumplings in every form are filled with flavorful goodness. While traditional momos are always a hit, food experimentation has taken this beloved snack on a wild ride. A recent viral video from Vivek Vihar in Delhi showcased a creative twist on momos. The culinary creation in question? Butter momo soup. The clip opens to the street-side vendor breaking the momo into smaller pieces and adding them to a kulhad. He then tops them with small chunks of butter, followed by a sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Next, he pours boiling vegetable soup into the clay cup and stirs it gently to melt the butter. And voila, this unique butter momo soup is ready to be devoured.





Also Read: "Laddoo Waale Bappa" - This Ganpati Idol In Raipur 'Hands Out' Sweets To Devotees

Watch the full video below:

The internet had much to say about the unconventional dish.





One user said, "I want to try this."





Another added, "Soup Tak toh theek tha. Bichare momos ki jaan kyu nikali. [The soup was fine. Why did the momos have to suffer?]"





Someone else commented, "50 ke 10 momo kha lungi soup to free mil jata hai [I can just eat 10 momos for Rs 50 and get soup for free]."





"Ek baar khate hi insaan coma m pakka chala jayega [After eating once, a person will definitely go into a coma]," warned another.





One person jokingly said, “Arrey bhai bhagwan se darr lo [Brother, have some fear of god].”





"Soupy momos mujhe nahi pasand khudd hi khaaoo [I don't like soupy momo, eat it yourself]," remarked an individual.





"Sara mood kharab ho gaya [My whole mood got spoiled]," read a comment.





A user wrote, "My mouth started watering after seeing it."





Also Read: Viral Video Shows Fake Sujata Food Processors Being Assembled In China, Internet Reacts

So far, the video has amassed over 3 million views. Would you like to give this a try? Let us know in the comments section below.